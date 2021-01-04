Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 11:49 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.