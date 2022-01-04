 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:15 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

