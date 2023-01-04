Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
