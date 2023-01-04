Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.