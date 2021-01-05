Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
