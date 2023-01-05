Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.