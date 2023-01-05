 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

