The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Thursday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of su…