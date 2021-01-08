Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Friday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
