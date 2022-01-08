 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert