Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.