Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 7:00 AM EST until SUN 11:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
- Updated
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Lo…
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.
- Updated
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening in Waynesboro: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. L…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see …