 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert