Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.