The Waynesboro area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expecte…
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. How lik…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …