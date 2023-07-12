The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.