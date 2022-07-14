Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

The Waynesboro area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.