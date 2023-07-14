Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.