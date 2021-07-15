 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

