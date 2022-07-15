Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.