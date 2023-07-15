Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…
The Waynesboro area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. How lik…
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't leave …