The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
About the time many Americans were firing up the grill on the Fourth of July, a group of students from Virginia Tech was watching natural fire…
- Updated
ATLANTA — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. …