Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waynesboro. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph.