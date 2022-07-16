 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waynesboro. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

