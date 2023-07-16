The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep …
The Waynesboro area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings …
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't leave …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. How lik…