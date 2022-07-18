The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
