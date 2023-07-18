The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
