The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep …
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't leave …
The Waynesboro area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings …