Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Today's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

