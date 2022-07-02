Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.