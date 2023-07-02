The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
The Waynesboro area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The Waynesboro area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. There is a 54% chance o…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61…