Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
Temps across Va. are at a six-year low so far in 2021, but still warmer than most of the 20th century
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Judging by recent years, it could seem like Virginia has experienced more in the way of cool and dry conditions in 2021.
About the time many Americans were firing up the grill on the Fourth of July, a group of students from Virginia Tech was watching natural fire…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and …
The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rai…
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. …