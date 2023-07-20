Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
