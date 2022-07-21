The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
