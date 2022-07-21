Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.