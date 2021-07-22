Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.