Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.