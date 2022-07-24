 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 96. 72 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

