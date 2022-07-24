Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 96. 72 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday,…
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Toda…