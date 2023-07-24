The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
