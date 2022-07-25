 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

