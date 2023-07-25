The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
