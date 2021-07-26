The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
