Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.