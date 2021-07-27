Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.