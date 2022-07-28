The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
As summer heat peaks this week in Virginia and we look back at the new heat records set in Europe, the climate change connection is invariably raised.
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Plan …
This evening in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…