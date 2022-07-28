 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

