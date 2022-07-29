Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
