Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.