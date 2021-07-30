The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
Waynesboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and varia…
The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variab…
The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The are…
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. …