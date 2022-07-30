The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
As summer heat peaks this week in Virginia and we look back at the new heat records set in Europe, the climate change connection is invariably raised.
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.