Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

