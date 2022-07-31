It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
As summer heat peaks this week in Virginia and we look back at the new heat records set in Europe, the climate change connection is invariably raised.
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
