Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.