Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.