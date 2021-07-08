 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

