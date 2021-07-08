Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
