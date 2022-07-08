Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.