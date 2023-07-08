The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. How lik…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expecte…