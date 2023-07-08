The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.