Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
