Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North.